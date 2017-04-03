Asbury Park officials consider changes to short-term home rentals
Asbury Park officials will hold a meeting this weekend to discuss possible changes to the ways home owners can rent out their homes. The City Council has proposed an ordinance that would require an owner to live in the home for six months in order to be allowed to rent it out for short-term periods.
