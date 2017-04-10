Asbury Park extends metered parking until 2 a.m.
Asbury Park officials have decided to extend metered parking until 2 a.m., a rule which will go into effect by Memorial Day. City leaders say that the move will help put a stop to people leaving their cars parked overnight in busy and congested areas of Asbury Park.
