What snow? Shore, South Jersey dodge blizzard smacking rest of N.J.
A 40 to 50 mile shift in a low pressure system over the ocean has made a big difference in how much snow South Jersey and the Jersey Shore will receive from the nor'easter. That's likely to result in a major change in snow totals for southern counties as the rain-snow line has pushed much further north and inland than expected, according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Michael LeSeney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan '17
|nicole johanna
|1
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec '16
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC