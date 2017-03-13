What snow? Shore, South Jersey dodge blizzard smacking rest of N.J.

A 40 to 50 mile shift in a low pressure system over the ocean has made a big difference in how much snow South Jersey and the Jersey Shore will receive from the nor'easter. That's likely to result in a major change in snow totals for southern counties as the rain-snow line has pushed much further north and inland than expected, according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Michael LeSeney.

