'We thought this day would never come,' family says of...

FREEHOLD - Elexander Fitzgerald Jr. has waited four long years for answers in the 2013 shooting death of his 24-year-old stepson. A break in the case finally came on Friday , when Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni announced Dominique Moore, 25, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the killing of Daniel Graves .

