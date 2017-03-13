Umphrey's McGee Adds Summer Show In New Jersey
Jam titans Umphrey's McGee recently announced the addition of a show to their upcoming Summer Tour 2017. The band will return to The Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey on July 9. Stick Figure will be aboard as support for UM's July show on the Jersey Shore.
