Theatre Now Presents Next Raw Reading Pattern Recognition

Pattern Recognition is a trio of one-acts with the same theme: the tendency of people to try and find meaning where there is none. Whether it's a painting on the wall, clouds in the sky, or hints and clues supposedly lurking in plain sight, our characters struggle to reconcile their longings for a mystical connection to the cosmos with the dull, routine activities of their daily lives, sometimes with some pretty funny results.
