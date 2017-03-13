The NJ real estate property EVERYONE ...

The NJ real estate property EVERYONE wants a piece of

Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

I wrote last week about "Freedom Pointe" the residential/retail/mixed use/parks-fuh-dayyyyz spot that's being considered "the crown Jewel of NJ" by its developers. But who knew that there were lots of other buildings and parcels still up for grabs in this prime location? It seems that these parcels are being put up for sale in dribs and drabs, and as soon as they go up, interested parties spring up and clamor for them.

Asbury Park, NJ

