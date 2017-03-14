Short Film You Got a Problem... Wins Nyc Inde Film Award for Animation

YOU GOT A PROBLEM... has won The NYC INDE FILM AWARDS & The Global Independent Film Awards Film Festivals for "Best Animation". The award winning short will also be screened at the "Hang onto Your Shorts" in Asbury Park, NJ on May 21st at 11:00am-1:00 block along with award winning film Pasquale's Magic Veal, a film by Director D.J. Higgins that stars many of The Soprano's Cast members Vincent Pastore, Dan Grimaldi, Arte Pasquale & Bronx Tale's Joseph D'Onofrio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.