Short Film You Got a Problem... Wins ...

Short Film You Got a Problem... Wins Nyc Inde Film Award for Animation

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

YOU GOT A PROBLEM... has won The NYC INDE FILM AWARDS & The Global Independent Film Awards Film Festivals for "Best Animation". The award winning short will also be screened at the "Hang onto Your Shorts" in Asbury Park, NJ on May 21st at 11:00am-1:00 block along with award winning film Pasquale's Magic Veal, a film by Director D.J. Higgins that stars many of The Soprano's Cast members Vincent Pastore, Dan Grimaldi, Arte Pasquale & Bronx Tale's Joseph D'Onofrio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asbury Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Jan '17 nicole johanna 1
News Finding my family after 44 years in prison Dec '16 Faith Michigan 1
How to contact someone from the Neptune News Dec '16 dawnd01 1
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Nov '16 bldg seven 30
News Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10) Oct '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 8
News Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a... Sep '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jmrsch123 1
See all Asbury Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asbury Park Forum Now

Asbury Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asbury Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Asbury Park, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,558,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC