SBA Looks to Inner City Firms to Participate in its 2017 Emerging Leaders Class in Newark
NEWARK - The U.S. Small Business Administration New Jersey District Office is ramping up its fourth Emerging Leaders class, an intensive executive-level entrepreneurship training program for small business owners located in Newark and other inner cities across the state.
