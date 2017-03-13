SBA Looks to Inner City Firms to Part...

SBA Looks to Inner City Firms to Participate in its 2017 Emerging Leaders Class in Newark

NEWARK - The U.S. Small Business Administration New Jersey District Office is ramping up its fourth Emerging Leaders class, an intensive executive-level entrepreneurship training program for small business owners located in Newark and other inner cities across the state.

