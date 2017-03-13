Sarah Stern homicide: Grand jury will hear case in April
The case against the suspects in the death of Sarah Stern will be heard by a Monmouth County grand jury in April. At a pre-indictment conference on Thursday, Liam McAtasney and Preston Taylor, both from Neptune City, made their first joint appearance before Superior Court Judge David Bauman.
