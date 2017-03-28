Route 31 closed in Glen Gardner

Route 31 closed in Glen Gardner

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Courier News

Accident closes Route 31 in Glen Gardner Route 31 in Glen Gardner is closed because of an accident and traffic is being detoured to Main Street. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2nII2p5 Republican Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli was the first of the major gubernatorial candidates seeking to succeed Gov. Chris Christie to be interviewed by the Asbury Park Press on Facebook Live.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asbury Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Asbury Park Music Thread (Apr '13) Mar 27 Musikologist 11
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Mar 25 yidfellas v USA 31
News ACLU Threatens School Over Religious Grad Site (May '11) Mar 24 Lifelong resident 4
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Jan '17 nicole johanna 1
News Finding my family after 44 years in prison Dec '16 Faith Michigan 1
How to contact someone from the Neptune News Dec '16 dawnd01 1
News Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10) Oct '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 8
See all Asbury Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asbury Park Forum Now

Asbury Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asbury Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Asbury Park, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,952,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC