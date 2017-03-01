Report: S.I. man allegedly shot at 7-Eleven clerk in N.J.; charged with attempted murder

An Elm Park resident has been charged with attempted murder and other crimes for allegedly firing at a New Jersey convenience store cashier and bashing the man's head with a gun, according to a published report in the Asbury Park Press. Shawn Caughey, 26, of Winant Street, entered a 7-Eleven shop on Ocean Boulevard in Long Branch around 4:50 a.m. Sunday, jumped over the counter and appeared to shoot at the cashier, the report said.

