Red Bank: Basie Pimps Stage to Press

After some 90 years as a lights-down sanctuary from the outside world, visitors to Red Bank's Count Basie Theatre will be greeted by heavy pre- and post-show branding by the Asbury Park Press starting Tuesday. According to an " exclusive " report about itself Monday, the Neptune-based Press will have its name in lights throughout the entertainment space: in front of the stage, on a drop-down screen, and on the walls before and after performances and during intermissions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.