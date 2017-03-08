Rabbi dies after being hit by a car in New Jersey
A doctor at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus declared Rabbi Perets Schinerman dead shortly after a 2015 Kia Sportage hit him near a crosswalk at Hillside Boulevard. The driver of the car which hit Rabbi Schinerman was identified as Michael Wood Jr., 30, of Lakehurst.
