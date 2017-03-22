Officials approve rally in support of President Donald Trump
Officials in a New Jersey town have reluctantly approved a permit for a rally in support of President Donald Trump. The Asbury Park Press reports Seaside Heights Mayor Anthony Vaz originally denied the request for a pro-Trump rally on the town's boardwalk because of concerns about clashes with opposing groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan '17
|nicole johanna
|1
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec '16
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC