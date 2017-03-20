NJ Politics Digest: Congressman Emerges as Key Player in House Healthcare Fight
With Republicans in Congress moving ahead with their pledge to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, New Jersey Democrat Frank Pallone is emerging as a leader in the fight to delay their efforts. The Asbury Park Press, meanwhile, reports what the GOP alternative planned, which the newspaper dubbed Trumpcare, will mean for New Jersey residents.
