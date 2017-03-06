New Jersey Garden State Equality LGBT...

New Jersey Garden State Equality LGBT Rights Group Office Vandalized In Possible Hate Crime

The offices of New Jersey LGBT rights group Garden State Equality were vandalized over the weekend while it's director was on the premises. Executive Director Christian Fuscarino said he was inside the office on Saturday evening preparing for an event when two people smashed the building's glass front door, where a rainbow flag was draped.

