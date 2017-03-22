New Found Glory Talk New Album and 'Blowing Minds' on Spring Anniversary Tour

When pop-punk permeated the mainstream in the early 2000s, frenetic power chords, glossy girl-trouble choruses and spiked hairdos were as essential to MTV for a time as Britney Spears or Justin Timberlake. But if Blink-182 was the Babe Ruth of that era's Murderer's Row, spinning off some of the genre's biggest hits with their turn-of-the-millennium blockbusters, then New Found Glory was the Lou Gehrig, an unwavering workhorse of a band that, to this day, is at its best when the spotlight is shone elsewhere.

