N.J.'s 1st great album of 2017 is here, courtesy of an unsung musical hero

11 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

On the strength of their sizzling new LP "Got Soul," Robert Randolph and the Family Band will play the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival in April. Last year, when we unveiled our list of the greatest New Jersey bands of the 21st century so far , we unjustly omitted Robert Randolph and The Family Band , a genre-melding outfit whose breakneck tangles of rock, soul, funk and gospel have thrilled fans for more than a decade.

