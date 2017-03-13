N.J.'s 1st great album of 2017 is here, courtesy of an unsung musical hero
On the strength of their sizzling new LP "Got Soul," Robert Randolph and the Family Band will play the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival in April. Last year, when we unveiled our list of the greatest New Jersey bands of the 21st century so far , we unjustly omitted Robert Randolph and The Family Band , a genre-melding outfit whose breakneck tangles of rock, soul, funk and gospel have thrilled fans for more than a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan '17
|nicole johanna
|1
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec '16
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC