Just Before The Dawn Movie via YouTube

I'm so excited and proud to announce a terrific film that will premiere at this year's Asbury Music and Film Festival , April 20-23 in Asbury Park. Just Before The Dawn is a riveting documentary that focuses on the Upstage Club in Asbury Park which helped launch the careers of Springsteen, Stevie Van Zandt, most of the E Street Band, Southside Johnny, Sonny Kenn and many others.

