Jersey Shore hotel destroyed in huge fire just days after restoration approval
After years of going through the approval process, township officials on Feb. 27 approved the site plans for zoning and construction permits. Four days later, the Warrington Hotel was reduced to rubble , leaving its owners no choice but to start from scratch.
