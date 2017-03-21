Interview with Director Lloyd Kaufman - Nuke 'em High Vol. 2

Nearly four years ago, Troma Entertainment released one of its most beautifully twisted works to date, Return to Nuke 'em High, Vol. 1 . As the title suggests, a continuation was planned from the start, but eager fans have been waiting on pins and needles for part two ever since the wild Carrie -esque cliffhanger cut the story short.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.