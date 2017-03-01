Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the Ocean Grove section of Neptune Township.
Firefighters are trying to save a condominium building after flames have gutted three homes and a vacant hotel in a historic New Jersey shore community. Flames broke out early Friday morning in the Ocean Grove section of Neptune Township and the flames quickly ignited adjacent structures in the community, where homes are close together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan '17
|nicole johanna
|1
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec '16
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC