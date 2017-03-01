Firefighters are on the scene of a fi...

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the Ocean Grove section of Neptune Township.

Firefighters are trying to save a condominium building after flames have gutted three homes and a vacant hotel in a historic New Jersey shore community. Flames broke out early Friday morning in the Ocean Grove section of Neptune Township and the flames quickly ignited adjacent structures in the community, where homes are close together.

