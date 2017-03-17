Dr. Maureen Murphy resigns as Brookdale President

Dr. Maureen Murphy resigned today, effective June 30. She will become president of College of Southern Maryland effective July 1. Murphy took the helm of Brookdale in 2012 when she replaced interim President William M. Toms. Toms led the college after Peter Burnham, who had been president for about 20 years, resigned in March of 2011 due a scandal over his padding his expense reports and a student loan for his son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at More Monmouth Musings.