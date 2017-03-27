Couple finds possible human bone on Sandy Hook beach
Daphne Yun, spokeswoman for the National Park Service, said a couple found the bone as they walked on the North Beach at Sandy Hook on Monday morning. They notified park personnel, who turned it over to Middletown Police to determine if the bone is human or animal, according to Yun.
