Council votes to ban dorms, fights discrimination claims
The Asbury Park Press reports that the Jackson Township Council voted to ban the construction of dormitories in a public meeting Thursday night. Two council members explained that the new ordinance, which also includes schools, is not discriminatory but based on curving suburban sprawl.
