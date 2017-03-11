Conditions are ripe for blizzard, loc...

Conditions are ripe for blizzard, local weatherman says

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Courier News

Conditions are ripe for blizzard, local weatherman says Heavy snow, high winds and significant coastal flooding all part of the current forecast. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://on.app.com/2mcWWkc Heavy snow - worst case scenario of 6 inches on the coast, 10 to 20 inches for inland New Jersey, and up to 30 inches in the northwestern part of the state - combined with strong winds could create blizzard conditions on Tuesday, Steven DiMartino, owner and lead meteorologist for NYNJPAWeather , told the Asbury Park Press this afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asbury Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Jan '17 nicole johanna 1
News Finding my family after 44 years in prison Dec '16 Faith Michigan 1
How to contact someone from the Neptune News Dec '16 dawnd01 1
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Nov '16 bldg seven 30
News Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10) Oct '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 8
News Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a... Sep '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jmrsch123 1
See all Asbury Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asbury Park Forum Now

Asbury Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asbury Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
 

Asbury Park, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,223 • Total comments across all topics: 279,476,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC