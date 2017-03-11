Conditions are ripe for blizzard, local weatherman says Heavy snow, high winds and significant coastal flooding all part of the current forecast. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://on.app.com/2mcWWkc Heavy snow - worst case scenario of 6 inches on the coast, 10 to 20 inches for inland New Jersey, and up to 30 inches in the northwestern part of the state - combined with strong winds could create blizzard conditions on Tuesday, Steven DiMartino, owner and lead meteorologist for NYNJPAWeather , told the Asbury Park Press this afternoon.

