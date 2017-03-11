Conditions are ripe for blizzard, local weatherman says
Conditions are ripe for blizzard, local weatherman says Heavy snow, high winds and significant coastal flooding all part of the current forecast. Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://on.app.com/2mcWWkc Heavy snow - worst case scenario of 6 inches on the coast, 10 to 20 inches for inland New Jersey, and up to 30 inches in the northwestern part of the state - combined with strong winds could create blizzard conditions on Tuesday, Steven DiMartino, owner and lead meteorologist for NYNJPAWeather , told the Asbury Park Press this afternoon.
