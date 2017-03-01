Christie-newspaper feud: Press associ...

Christie-newspaper feud: Press association releases legal ad costs disputing governor

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: NJ.com

TRENTON -- The New Jersey Press Association has told legislative leaders that it estimates newspapers across the state took in nearly $32.3 million in revenue last year to run legal ads required by law, NJ Advance Media has learned. That represents about $12 million more than what the NJPA said its newspapers received in 2010 following a similar review.

