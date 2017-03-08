Butterflies Of Love Land At Lyric Hall

About halfway through the Butterflies of Love's set at Lyric Hall on Saturday, singer, songwriter and guitarist Jeff Greene asked the audience, "How many people out there really hate the Butterflies of Love?" All he received back was laughter. "I was looking for a more negative response," he replied, then launched into a story about the old days of the band that referenced a negative response they had once received.

