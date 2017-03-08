Big Joe, Stone Pony gear up for St. Patrick's Day parade in Asbury Park

So many legends have graced the stage of the iconic Stone Pony in Asbury Park - Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and on SundayNew Jersey 101.5's Big Joe Henry. Continuing to help the Garden State gear up for St. Patrick's Day, Big Joe is broadcasting live from 9 a.m. until noon at the Stone Pony, one of New Jersey's most well-known music venues.

