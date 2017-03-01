Berkeley increases beach fees to cope with operation costs
The Asbury Park Press reports the Berkeley Township council approved the price hike on Feb. 27. Daily beach badge fees will increase from $5 to $8. Weekly badges have increased from $20 to $25.
