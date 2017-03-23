Another subpoena issued in investigat...

Another subpoena issued in investigation of GOP party chair, report says

Ocean County Republican Chairman George Gilmore addresses GOP supporters in Toms River on Nov. 5, 2014, during a celebration of wins by Ocean County Republicans in the 2014 general election. related to his position as the Chairman of the Election Board of Ocean County for the time frame January 1, 2010 to the present" to a grand jury that is scheduled to convene in a U.S. District Court in Trenton on the morning of April 13. Gilmore, 67, of Toms River, reportedly owes approximately $1 million in income taxes and the Internal Revenue Service has multiple tax liens on his properties.

