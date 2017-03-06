After the Ocean Grove fire: Helping t...

After the Ocean Grove fire: Helping those in need

Saturday Mar 4

As the clean up and investigation of Friday's massive fire in Ocean Grove continues, those who lost their lives in the blaze start the process of putting their lives back together. The immediate area on Seaview Avenue where the 5-alarm fire burned through seven buildings, including the abandoned Warrington House and Lapierre condos, remained closed on Saturday as the investigation into the cause of the fire continues by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office and the county Fire Marshall, according to Neptune Township Business Administrator Vito Gadaleta.

