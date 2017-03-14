56-year-old man died after Toms Rivera

Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://on.app.com/2mG9xx3 RAW VIDEO: The investigation of a police involved fatal shooting on Edgewood Drive in Tom River is underway. STAFF VIDEO BY THOMAS P. COSTELLO Toms River police officers are shown outside 190 Edgewood Drive in the township Tuesday, March 14, 2017, where a fatal police officer involved shooting occurred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.