45 indicted, hundreds of bags of heroin seized from Freehold Borough drug ring

Forty-five people were indicted by a Monmouth County grand jury for allegedly being part of a heroin, cocaine, marijuana and prescription drug distribution ring focused on Freehold Borough. The indictments follow a five-month undercover investigation called "Operation Justice Served" More than 2,700 bags of heroin, 300 grams of cocaine, 16 ounces of marijuana and dozens of prescription pills intended for distribution in and around Freehold were seized, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni.

