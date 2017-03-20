2013 Asbury Park shooting death suspect charged with murder
More than four years after a shooting death on an Asbury Park street, a city man is charged with pulling the trigger. Dominique Moore, 25, of Asbury Park, faces a first-degree murder charge for the death of Daniel Graves, 24 at the time of the incident, on January 10, 2013, according to the office of Monmouth County Prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni.
