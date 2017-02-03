Wyclef Jean Releases J'ouvert EP Toda...

Wyclef Jean Releases J'ouvert EP Today + Reveals New Track with Walk The Moon

Friday Feb 3 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Wyclef Jean has released the highly anticipated EP J'ouvert digitally today. J'ouvert, meaning the official start of Carnival, comes in advance of a full length album aptly titled Carnival III: Road To Clefication dropping this summer on the 20th anniversary of Wyclef's critically acclaimed debut The Carnival.

