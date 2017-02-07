WTF: Judge Doody presides over butt gold case; message in a bottle from across the pond

WTF: Judge Doody presides over butt g...

A former Royal Canadian Mint employee who stole 22 cookie-sized pieces of refined gold by hiding them in his rectum has been sentenced to 30 months in prison. Leston Lawrence, 35, was found guilty last November of stealing the pieces from the mint and selling 17 of them through Ottawa Gold Buyers.

