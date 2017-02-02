Wary OK for LobsterFest
The borough council has approved dates for this year's LobsterFest - June 24-25 - but not before officials and residents aired concerns about the event and its value to Bradley Beach. The LobsterFest, which drew nearly 60,000 visitors last year, has become a subject of controversy due to the large crowds it draws and the sometimes raucous behavior that comes with them.
