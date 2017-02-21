The best photos from the Seaside Heights Polar Plunge - Let's see yours

We want to see your photos from the plunge! Send them to use via the New Jersey 101.5 app for Android or iOS . We'll donate $100 to Special Olympics of New Jersey in honor of our favorite photographer! The Seaside Heights event is one of three Polar Bear Plunges held each year for Special Olympics New Jersey - though the biggest by far.

