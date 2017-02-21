Suspended Asbury Park cop admits committing insurance fraud with his sister
FREEHOLD -- A suspended Asbury Park police officer and his sister admitted Tuesday to falsifying documents to get her and her son health benefits to which they were not entitled. Alix Antoine, 38, of Neptune Township, and his sister Patricia Louis, 44, of Clifton, pleaded guilty to insurance fraud in connection with a scheme that got her and her son health benefits through Antoine's employment with the police department, said Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni.
