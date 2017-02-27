Suspect arrested in murder of man found in Jersey Shore park

An Ocean Township man was arrested for the murder of a man whose body was found in a Monmouth County park. Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said Joseph C. Villani, 20, was charged with first degree murder for the death of Trupal Patel, 29, of Brick who had been reported as missing to Asbury Park Police by a friend on Feb. 9. A Monmouth County park ranger found Patel's body while collecting trash in Shark River Park in Wall Township along Gulley Road on Wednesday morning.

