Sarah Stern's killer says he went with her to bank before murder - alleged recording
The man accused of strangling his friend before dumping her body over the Belmar Bridge admitted to a double-crossing confidant that he went with the victim to the bank on the day of the murder and stole $7,000 from her home. New details in the sensational Sarah Stern murder case came to light Thursday after prosecutors released court documents that detailed probable cause for the arrests of Liam McAtasney and Preston Taylor, the 19-year-old roommates accused in the killing and dumping of Stern's body.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan 26
|nicole johanna
|1
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec '16
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd...
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC