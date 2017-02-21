Sarah Stern's killer says he went with her to bank before murder - alleged recording

The man accused of strangling his friend before dumping her body over the Belmar Bridge admitted to a double-crossing confidant that he went with the victim to the bank on the day of the murder and stole $7,000 from her home. New details in the sensational Sarah Stern murder case came to light Thursday after prosecutors released court documents that detailed probable cause for the arrests of Liam McAtasney and Preston Taylor, the 19-year-old roommates accused in the killing and dumping of Stern's body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.