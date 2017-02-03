Rochelle Park police nab four with 2.5 kilos of heroin, $22,000
Rochelle Park police nab four with 2.5 kilos of heroin, $22,000 Two township officers found the narcotics on Wednesday afternoon. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2k8EPNK ROCHELLE PARK - Township police discovered 2.5 kilograms of suspected black tar heroin and more than $20,000 earlier this week after searching a local hotel room, authorities said.
