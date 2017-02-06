Red Bank: Man Guilty in Child Porn Case
A Red Bank man arrested on federal child pornography possession charges last July pleaded guilty Monday, according to an announcement by U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Paul Fishman. James Paroline , 27, who worked as a camp counselor for 10 summers at the Ranney School in Tinton Falls, admitted downloading sexually explicit videos and images of children to his home computer two years ago, Fishman said.
