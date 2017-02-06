Red Bank: Man Guilty in Child Porn Case

A Red Bank man arrested on federal child pornography possession charges last July pleaded guilty Monday, according to an announcement by U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Paul Fishman. James Paroline , 27, who worked as a camp counselor for 10 summers at the Ranney School in Tinton Falls, admitted downloading sexually explicit videos and images of children to his home computer two years ago, Fishman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.