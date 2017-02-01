NJ man 'killed woman whose body was thrown off bridge'
Man 'robbed and killed a 19-year-old woman and then had his friend help him throw her body off a bridge before it was swept out to sea and never found' New Jersey prosecutors say a 19-year-old man, Liam McAtasney, robbed and killed an acquaintance, Sarah Stern, 19, in early December McAtasney allegedly enlisted his friend, Preston Taylor, 19, to help him throw Stern's body off a bridge in Belmar, New Jersey Sarah Stern , 19, was robbed and killed by an acquaintance in the early morning hours of December 3, New Jersey prosecutors say A man has been accused of killing a 19-year-old woman by strangling her and then getting a friend to help him throw her off a bridge.
