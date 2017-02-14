New Jersey teen who strangled friend ...

New Jersey teen who strangled friend 'watched her die'

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Sean Spicer reveals that the President asked for his national security adviser's resignation over Russia lie - and hints at even more 'questionable instances' and an 'eroding level of trust' Etan Patz's killer is found GUILTY after 37 years: Mentally ill store clerk is convicted of kidnapping six-year-old boy while he walked to school, strangling him and dumping him in the trash in 1979 Waiters reveal the WORST first dates they've ever witnessed - including one interrupted by the man's wife and another that ended with a glass eye on the plate Want to be healthy? Stay away from Detroit! City is named unhealthiest in America Engineers are LOSING the battle to lower water behind California's crumbling dam by 50ft before new storm hits on Wednesday Revealed: The truth about that liquid floating at the top of your yoghurt Greece considers ditching the Euro in favor of the US dollar in ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asbury Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests Jan 26 nicole johanna 1
News Finding my family after 44 years in prison Dec '16 Faith Michigan 1
How to contact someone from the Neptune News Dec '16 dawnd01 1
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Nov '16 bldg seven 30
News Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10) Oct '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 8
News Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a... Sep '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd... Sep '16 jmrsch123 1
See all Asbury Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asbury Park Forum Now

Asbury Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asbury Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Asbury Park, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,287 • Total comments across all topics: 278,862,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC