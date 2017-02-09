New Jersey man connects with message in a bottle sender
The Asbury Park Press reports an Englishman aboard a cruise ship had tossed the bottle into the sea that Vincent Stango, of Long Beach Island, found on a beach near his home. Stuart Brown of Yorkshire, England, says he tossed five bottles while traveling aboard the Queen Elizabeth cruise ship.
