New Jersey broker pleads guilty to six-year elder scam

Peter Martorana of Wall, N.J., pleaded guilty Wednesday to laundering more than $500,000 from elderly clients between 2006 and 2013, according to a report in the Asbury Park Press . Mr. Martorana, 62, faces 10 years in prison for what authorities had alleged was the theft of some $1 million from more than a dozen clients ranging in age from their late 60s into their 90s.

