New Jersey broker pleads guilty to six-year elder scam
Peter Martorana of Wall, N.J., pleaded guilty Wednesday to laundering more than $500,000 from elderly clients between 2006 and 2013, according to a report in the Asbury Park Press . Mr. Martorana, 62, faces 10 years in prison for what authorities had alleged was the theft of some $1 million from more than a dozen clients ranging in age from their late 60s into their 90s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestmentNews.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Bank: Crimes and Arrests
|Jan 26
|nicole johanna
|1
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec '16
|Faith Michigan
|1
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec '16
|dawnd01
|1
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd...
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC