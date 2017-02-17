New Jersey bar seeks cast for reality show
Some residents of a shore town stung by MTV's "Jersey Shore" are wary about plans by a bar featured in that series to hold a casting call for a new reality show. The planned show is tentatively titled "I Love Summer" and would follow roommates who work on the beach during the day and at the bar at night, according to a Bamboo Bar social media posting.
